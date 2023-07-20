WJLA-TV: 104-year-old US man reveals favorite whiskeys as the secret to longevity

A resident of the United States, who celebrated his 104th birthday, named the secret of his longevity and gave advice to young people. About it informs WJLA TV.

Arthur Walters Jr. celebrated another milestone at his home in Washington, DC. The man received his pilot’s license at 22, and during World War II he was a B-17 bomber navigator.

Walters cited his favorite alcoholic beverages as the reason for his long life. “I have two great friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels. They helped me a lot,” joked the 104-year-old birthday man, referring to the famous varieties of American whiskey.

After the war, Walters and his wife had three children who wished him a happy birthday along with eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. WJLA-TV journalists asked the veteran what advice he could give to the young. “I will say this, if there is something that you really want to do, get ready to work hard and sacrifice a lot for this. And if you fail, get up and try again. Here’s my advice,” Walters replied.

Earlier it was reported that a 104-year-old resident of the UK revealed the secret of her longevity. The woman said that she lived so long thanks to her favorite wine.