104-year-old centenarian from Great Britain called beer the secret of longevity

A long-liver from Great Britain celebrated her next birthday and revealed the secret of her longevity. About it reports Gloucestershire Live.

104-year-old Kathleen Hemmings celebrated a significant date on October 2. The woman was born in London, where she worked as an accountant. In her youth, she loved to dance and go to the Royal Theater in Covent Garden for opera and ballet. In 1965, she moved to Gloucestershire, where she lived with her mother, brother and dachshund named Rusty.

Hemmings has never been married, but has no regrets about it. She named the absence of a husband and her favorite brand of beer as the main reasons for her longevity. “Drink Guinness and don’t get married!” the British woman revealed the main secrets of her long life.

The administration of the nursing home where Hemmings now lives threw a big party for her. The cook prepared a special cake for the guests, and the birthday girl drank a large mug of her favorite drink. “I had a wonderful birthday. It’s great that all my friends and family came and helped me celebrate properly,” the woman said.

