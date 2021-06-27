Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Inspectors of the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi thwarted the smuggling of 55,642 kilograms of narcotic and prohibited substances and 29,670,000 narcotic pills during the first five months of this year, compared to 24,454 kilograms and 17,676 narcotic pills in the same period last year, an increase of 127.5 in weight and 67.8% in number. Seized grains.

On the occasion of the International Day to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26 of each year, Abu Dhabi Customs stated that the number of seizures of narcotic substances during the first five months of this year amounted to 104 in all customs ports of the emirate, compared to 460 seizures in the same period. from last year, in light of the decrease in the movement of travelers worldwide as a result of the precautionary and preventive measures and the closure of many countries to address the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Abu Dhabi Customs pointed out that the seizures varied between narcotic substances, pills and other prohibited substances, bringing the number of reports issued by the administration during the first five months of this year to 94 customs records, compared to 417 seizure records in the same period of 2020. Abu Dhabi Customs indicated that The largest number of seizures of narcotic and prohibited substances are seized through suspicion, body language and through a detection device, while the average age of smugglers is between 31 to 40 years, most of them are males. Attempts to bring in narcotic substances through luggage, bags, viscera and other methods that smugglers continue to use have been seized and thwarted. Through which the introduction of narcotics, all of which failed. Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors and inspectors were able, despite the exceptional circumstances the world is going through as a result of the “Covid-19” pandemic, to confront attempts to introduce narcotic substances and pills, and resolutely to any attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, through continuous cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities at the state level. .

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Customs Operations Sector, said: “Abu Dhabi Customs continues to strengthen its efforts to counter attempts to smuggle drugs and prohibited materials through the emirate’s customs ports, in line with the tireless national efforts to protect the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents, and in line with the strategic plan of Abu Dhabi Customs aimed at contributing to Enhancing the security and safety of society and the prosperity of the national economy.

He added that Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors and inspectors are highly skilled and equipped with the latest international experiences in professionally confronting attempts to smuggle narcotic and prohibited substances of all kinds, using different methods in different circumstances, in order to maintain the security and safety of the community. He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Customs possesses an advanced customs system that relies on advanced technology in customs inspections and is able to thwart attempts to smuggle narcotics through all customs ports of the emirate, in line with the latest international practices in this regard in light of upgrading the performance of customs competencies and enhancing the skills of its inspectors and providing them with the latest Experiences that support them in the performance of their duties, and make them a wall of resistance to anyone who is tempted to harm the security of the homeland and the citizen.