The General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police seized 1044 accused at the emirate level out of a total of 2,176 accused at the state level during the fourth quarter of last year, while 1034 kilograms of drugs and narcotic tablets were seized during the same period, 50.6% of the quantities of drugs seized at the state level, as it varied. Seizures between cocaine, heroin, crystal, opium and marijuana.

The General Administration for Narcotics Control recorded 728 cases during the fourth quarter of last year as well, compared with 528 cases during the same period of 2019, while the percentage of cases seized in the Emirate of Dubai constituted 46.9% of the total cases seized at the state level in 2020, compared to 2019. That percentage was 32.9%.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, emphasized the importance of developing minds and human resources in combating crime and limiting it and extending security and safety … indicating the Dubai Police’s keenness on continuing rehabilitation, training, and access to international best practices in The field of drug control, according to the latest technologies and artificial intelligence tools, in order to enhance the control of drug trafficking and promotion operations, and to control drug dealers at the emirate and state levels.

Al-Mansoori explained that the effective cooperation between the various departments in the criminal investigation sector and the rest of the sectors had a great impact in achieving the desired results in combating crime and arresting the perpetrators.

This came during Al-Mansouri presiding over the performance evaluation meeting of the General Department for Drug Control for the fourth quarter of last year, in the presence of His Excellency Major General Ahmed Eid Al-Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department for Drug Control, and Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the Department The General Investigations and Criminal Investigation Department, Brigadier General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Administration of Excellence and Entrepreneurship, Brigadier General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, Director of the General Administration of Airport Security, Colonel Ahmed Zaal Al Muhairi, Director of the Regulatory Office, Colonel Ahmed Al Muhairi, Director of the Acting Supervision and Inspection Department, and Major Dr. Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahim, Head of the Department Inspection, directors of police stations and a number of officers.

The meeting discussed the plans of the General Administration for Drug Control and its working mechanisms, the programs and plans it has developed for drug control, activating educational awareness programs, in addition to reviewing the results of implementing the decisions of the previous evaluation meeting and performance indicators.

Major General Khalil Al Mansouri’s expert listened to an explanation about drug cases that were registered in Dubai Police during the fourth quarter of last year compared to the same period of 2019.

In terms of international control, Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb explained that the Dubai Police General Command spares no effort in combating drugs internationally as well, believing that the drug issue is a cross-border issue that requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate it, explaining that different countries have been provided with 68 important information during The fourth quarter of last year, which led to the arrest of 34 accused, and the seizure of 3,512 tons of drugs, ranging from khat, cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

The General Administration for Drug Control also succeeded in monitoring and blocking 16 accounts on social media sites promoting drugs during the fourth quarter of last year.

Al-Mansoori reviewed the statistics of the International Hemaya Center, which organized summer courses with the participation of 4,874 students from different schools in the Emirate of Dubai. They were trained in sports, horse riding, health care and other various activities in addition to community programs with the participation of 37,334 participants in 7 courses, two exhibitions and a campaign Awareness raising in addition to two international programs, with two training sessions with the participation of 335 participants.





