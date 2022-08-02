The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 206,905 new tests were conducted during the past hours on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with the Ministry’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19). ) and those who are in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,032 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 993,684 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,335 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 965 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 972,722 cases.

