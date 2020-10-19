On Sunday, 1030 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus has reached 160188. The state has confirmed 20 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2773.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, during the last 24 hours, due to corona virus infection in the state, four in Bhopal, three in Gwalior, two each in Indore, Betul and Jabalpur and Khargone, Dhar, Satna, Damoh, Mandsaur, Khandwa And the death of one patient has been confirmed in Seoni.

He said, so far 657 people have died in the state due to corona virus in Indore, 448 in Bhopal, 97 in Ujjain, 117 in Sagar, 193 in Jabalpur and 151 in Gwalior. The remaining people have died in other districts.

The official said that 215 new cases of Kovid-19 have come up in Indore district on Sunday, while 203 cases were reported in Bhopal, 62 in Jabalpur and 40 in Gwalior.

He said that out of a total of 1,60,188 infected people in the state, so far 1,44,134 patients have gone home healthy and 13,281 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Sunday, 1,427 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.