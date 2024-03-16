Giuseppina Molinari was caught driving in the middle of the night without a valid license and without insurance. She was on her way to see friends, she told the carabinieri during the traffic stop. The officers confiscated the vehicle and took the delinquent home in the patrol car.

“La Giose,” as the people of the town of Vigarano Pieve near Ferrara in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna call their most famous lawbreaker, is 103 years old.

Her driving license had expired in 2022 because “la Giose” had skipped the medical examination required in Italy every two years for drivers aged 80 and over to renew their driving license. She also missed the fact that the insurance cover for her white Fiat Panda was expiring.

Giuseppina Molinari is currently riding a bicycle. In order to maintain her independence and be able to continue visiting friends in neighboring villages, she made a decision: “I'm going to buy a Vespa,” she told the teams of reporters who rushed to Vigarano Pieve. If she wants to ride her Vespa to see her friends again at night, she will of course need a driving license. Or she can't get caught (again).