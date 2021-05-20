The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched, during the last months of March and April, an initiative for employees of ministries and federal government agencies to obtain 103 specialized professional certificates, as part of the “Elite” initiative, launched by the Authority last March, with the aim of developing and enhancing the skills of employees of ministries and federal entities, through Providing certificates and accredited professional programs, offered by local and international universities and training institutes, within 20 job families, at preferential rates and exclusive to federal government employees.

According to the authority, the initiative of “specialized professional certificates” aims primarily to empower federal government employees and provide them with the necessary specialized skills to achieve institutional goals and embark on the future, armed with high skills and specialized capabilities, by obtaining specialized professional certificates approved by the competent authorities. Locally and internationally, noting that these professional certificates are provided throughout the year by the best training providers, and leading institutes and universities in all disciplines.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

