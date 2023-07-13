Traffic control campaigns and specialized police teams at the Fujairah Police General Command managed to seize and seize 1021 motorcycles, and their drivers violated them, during the past year, as a result of their non-compliance with traffic laws on the main and secondary roads in the emirate, which endangers their lives and road users.

The Fujairah Police confirmed that its traffic campaigns for motorcycles aim to spread awareness and traffic culture for the safe use of motorcycles and electric bikes, and reduce accidents, injuries and deaths resulting from them, noting that the campaigns focused on educating “delivery” drivers about the traffic law, traffic violations and the fines resulting therefrom. During meetings with them and the companies that deliver orders.

She added that violators were dealt decisively by seizing and seizing their motorcycles, stressing the decrease in traffic accidents during the past year, in addition to the number of deaths resulting from them, compared to previous years, due to the intensification of efforts through awareness campaigns and road control through the correct distribution of traffic patrols, and the implementation of campaigns. Inspection services that contribute to apprehending violators, in addition to cooperating with strategic partners to add improvements to roads, and provide pedestrian tunnels with the aim of protecting all road users from the dangers of vehicle accidents.

On the other hand, recent statistics of the Ministry of the Interior showed that the number of new licenses for driving motorcycles increased by 80% in Fujairah during the past year, as the numbers issued by the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command reached 7977, compared to the previous year, which amounted to 1663 licenses.