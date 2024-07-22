102-Year-Old American Woman Says Hard Work Is Secret To Long Life

A woman from the US celebrated her 102nd birthday and revealed the secret to a long life. She said this told Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Evelyn Shaffer from Pennsylvania was born in 1922. She was the eldest child in a family of ten children. Shaffer’s childhood fell during the Great Depression, and from an early age she helped her parents a lot with the housework. Starting at the age of 15, Shaffer began working. She would go to the couple who hired her until the children went to school, cook them breakfast and lunch, and then clean. After school, she cleaned the classrooms, and then went back to work to cook dinner for the employers. At that time, she received only ten cents an hour. Shaffer wanted to study to be a secretary after school, but this plan did not work out. The American continued to work as an au pair after graduation. She worked from six in the morning until eight at night, having only about six hours of free time per week. Then Shaffer got married and had two children. Her daughter Sharon became a microbiologist.

Shaffer worked until she was 85. She worked in an electronics factory, a bakery, and drove a car until she was 98. Although Shaffer now lives in a nursing home, she remains very active and independent. She credits her habit of hard work as the secret to her longevity.

Shaffer enjoys doing crosswords, reading, walking and playing sports.

