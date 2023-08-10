102-year-old US woman says active lifestyle is the secret to longevity

A 102-year-old resident of Oregon, USA, who works as a swimming instructor, named the reason for her longevity. About it informs people.

Peggy Konzak has been teaching children to swim for over half a century. She has been a swim instructor for the YMCA Youth Volunteer Organization since she was 46 years old. The woman is not going to retire and, according to her, plans to work as long as she can. Konzak notes that she feels happy communicating with parents and their children. “I often say that I will continue to teach and swim until they put me in a wheelchair and throw me into the water,” she jokes.

The centenarian works twice a week, and on other days she likes to come to the YMCA to swim. Konzak claims that he cannot sit at home and do nothing. She believes that the main secret of her longevity, good physical shape and good health lies in an active lifestyle. “At this age, I can be very lazy. And so I come in, swim or teach, come home, feel good and ready for the rest of the day. It helps me stay on the move,” she says.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the United States lived to be 102 years old and called alcohol and faith in God the secret of a long life. Despite her venerable age, the woman, according to the assurances of others, is full of energy and behaves as if she is much younger than she really is.