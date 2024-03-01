NYP: Collector and designer Iris Apfel dies in Florida at age 102

Collector, designer and style icon Iris Apfel died at the age of 102 in the US state of Florida. Writes about this The New York Post (NYP).

It is noted that “the New York star, known for her eclectic style, especially oversized black-framed glasses,” died on Friday, March 1, at her home in Palm Beach.

The trendsetter has been in the spotlight for her exhibitions, including at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2005. She also worked on the restoration of the White House design, using fabrics from Old World Weavers, the textile company she founded with her late husband, Carl Apfel.

Iris Apfel was born on August 29, 1921 in New York. She became a fashion icon when she signed a modeling contract with the IMG agency in 2019 as a model at the age of 97. Later, the designer was invited to teach at the University of Texas at Austin, and in 2013 she was included in the list of “50 most fashionable women over 50” according to The Guardian newspaper. Apfel took part in advertising campaigns for Mac Cosmetics and Kate Spade, posed for Vogue Italia and appeared on the cover of Dazed & Confused. She also became the first person in history to open her own exhibition of clothing and accessories at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art without being a designer.