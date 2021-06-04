A resident of the American city of Darlington, South Carolina, celebrated her 102nd birthday and revealed the secret of longevity. This is reported by the Local 12 edition.

Annie Mae Belin celebrated her 102nd birthday with family, friends and members of her church. During the celebration, the birthday girl had a lot of jewelry, and on her head was a crown.

Related materials “I blame the devil” Centenary elders drink, smoke and suffer from gluttony, but nothing takes them

The American said that one of the secrets of longevity is not to poke your nose into your own business. “Obedience. And an attempt to go about my own business and not meddle in other people’s affairs, unless I’m ready to do them. I love people and I love to talk, ”Belin said.

The birthday girl said that belief in God is another reason why she lived to be 102. “I just want to continue to love God and treat people the way I would like them to treat me. We need more love in this world, ”she stressed.

Most of all, the elderly birthday girl misses her job. “I’m not allowed to work. I worked in the production of cigarettes and chewing tobacco, ”said the American. Belin added that she considers it very important to take care of herself at any age: she does hair styling every two weeks with a personal stylist.

Earlier it was reported that Australia’s oldest twin sisters celebrated their 102nd birthday and shared the secret of longevity. They always drank water and refused whiskey and white wine.