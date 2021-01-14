A total of 10,196 people are being treated for Covid-19 in local hospitals, the highest number since the pandemic started in March. There were 621 new cases in the Balearics in the last 24 hours along with four deaths, according to official figures.

A total of 116 people are in being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units in local hospitals. According to official figures 507 have now died of the coronavirus in the Balearics.

The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, has said that the situation is alarming and extreme and this is the reason why she ordered bars and restaurants into lockdown this week.

Since the pandemic began 43,000 people have been diagnosed as suffering from Covid-19. In the last 24 hours 5,000 tests have been carried out.

