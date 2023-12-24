1,012 patients benefited from the medical services provided by the Sharjah Charity Society Medical Center in Khor Fakkan to those registered in the Society’s aid lists, from the beginning of April until the end of November of this year. The association's executive director, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, said that the Sharjah Charitable Society's medical center in Khor Fakkan provided 2,547 consultations and 1,569 prescriptions from April until the end of last November, pointing out that this statistic is an indication of the success achieved by the center. He stated that the association sought to improve the assistance provided to patients with limited income, and its role was not limited to disbursing the cost of treatment, but rather its main concern became providing therapeutic service to patients, which contributes to the ease of the patient’s access to treatment, and provides more privacy for the beneficiaries. He stated that since its launch, the center provides medical services through general medicine and dentistry, the necessary medical examinations in the laboratory, and the dispensing of medications from its pharmacy. He stated that the center has conducted about 649 examinations in the medical laboratory over the past months, explaining that this success confirms the importance of moving towards expanding the provision of other medical specialties, to become an integrated medical edifice. In this regard, Bin Khadem called on philanthropists to contribute to improving and raising the efficiency of medical services at the center, so that the association can introduce more important medical specialties and raise the quality of therapeutic services that patients need.

