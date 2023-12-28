101 young men and women participated in a series of specialized training workshops for the youth project “Send the House,” implemented by the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation.

The training aims to achieve self-empowerment for families, by investing in youth and instilling concepts and skills that give them the ability to assume important leadership and executive roles to support mothers and brothers.

The “Sanad Al-Bayt” project is an applied approach that combines personal development and positive influence on those around them, to serve orphans and enhance their role in the home.

The project consists of a group of workshops and enrichment courses for orphans and guardians, with the aim of establishing important educational principles, through which they achieve an active and influential role in themselves, their families and society, and be a support for the home, family and society.

Noha Othman, Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Evaluation at the Foundation, said: “The workshops focused on strengthening leadership concepts to achieve the desired change and enhancing responsibility and leadership skills, to make them people capable of relying on themselves and being a support to those around them in their families.”

She added: “The workshops provided contribute effectively to refining important aspects of children’s personalities, giving them mechanisms to apply orphan adoption skills, and the ability to assume important leadership and executive roles, qualifying them to be responsible youth in their homes.”

She pointed out that the program focuses on enabling the son to adapt to the new form of life in light of the loss of the father, and preparing him to prepare to bear responsibility, by strengthening the concept of family cohesion for the orphan, and the importance of cohesion between family members, after the absence of the basic link, which is the father, and working to prepare him to take this position in the family.

She said: “An introductory session was held for mothers of orphans, targeting 41 mothers, due to the importance of their role in the (Sanad al-Bayt) project as an encouraging incentive for the children to push them to make optimal use of the workshops provided. They were provided with a comprehensive definition of the project and the concepts it includes, and emphasis was also placed on the importance of dialogue to enhance The family bonding of the orphan, and the most prominent skills that the children will receive in assuming responsibility and providing them with all the basic methods for managing household affairs and making decisions, and participatory leadership among family members to be a support for the mother at home.”