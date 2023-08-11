101-year-old US woman says constant movement is the secret to longevity

101-year-old resident of Ohio, USA, Jane Burns called the habit of always being in business the secret of her longevity. About it writes insider.

A woman who survived the Great Depression became famous thanks to social networks. The videos with her participation were posted by a 20-year-old friend, with whom they work together in a fabric and needlework store. Burns has repeatedly told subscribers that she considers sports, movement and the habit of being constantly in business to be the best tips for longevity. She stated that she had no intention of retiring and would work as long as she could.

The long-liver, who is rarely given more than 80 years, also shared the secret of a youthful appearance. “I never wash my face with soap. Just a cleanser and then a moisturizer,” Burns says. In addition, she eats a lot of vegetables, has never smoked or abused alcohol, but loves to drink a cup of coffee with liquor and treat herself to donuts and sweet buns. The woman admitted that she eats them twice a day – in the morning and in the evening, one at a time.

