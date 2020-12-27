The largest vaccination campaign to date in Germany started earlier than planned. In a senior center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla and about 40 other residents were vaccinated against the corona virus on Saturday. Ten nurses were also immunized.

The start of the nationwide vaccination campaign was actually only planned for Sunday. The operator of the retirement home, Tobias Krüger, obviously didn’t want to lose any time. “Every day we wait is one day too many,” he said. The district office had previously asked him whether everything had been prepared in the home.

Vaccinations are to begin in all federal states on Sunday, and tens of thousands of vaccine doses were delivered on Saturday. They are distributed to vaccination centers and mobile teams by the responsible state authorities. First, people over the age of 80, as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk, should be immunized.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called for a “national show of strength” to immunize as many people as possible against the corona virus. “This vaccine is the ultimate key to defeating this pandemic. It is the key to ensuring that we can get our lives back, ”said the CDU politician in Berlin.

In the senior citizen center in Halberstadt in the Harz Mountains, two thirds of the 59 residents opted for the vaccination and a quarter of the 40 employees. Home manager Krüger was also among them. He thinks the vaccination makes sense. “But I also understand the concerns.” On January 15, ie in just under three weeks, the residents will receive the second vaccination. Only then will the full effect of the vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer be guaranteed.

Under the motto “Sleeves up”, the federal government is specifically promoting participation in the vaccination campaign. Experts estimate that around 60 to 70 percent of the German population would have to be vaccinated in order to stop the pandemic. “We want to vaccinate so many people that the virus no longer has a chance, in Germany and in Europe,” said Spahn. Every vaccination more means fewer infections and fewer deaths. “If you take part, you save lives.”

1.3 vaccine doses are to be delivered by the end of the year. By the end of March it should be over ten million. And in the middle of the year Spahn wants to be able to make an offer to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. The Minister of Health also prepared the population for the fact that, given the size of the campaign, things may not go right straight away. “It will jerk at one point or another, that’s completely normal.”

Spahn called on the younger generation to show solidarity with the old and the weak, who now need the vaccine most urgently. And he gave hope that the pandemic can be overcome in the course of the next year: “Autumn and winter and also Christmas of the coming year should no longer be characterized by this pandemic.”

The German Association of Cities, however, dampened expectations. “A start has been made, but the ghost with the dangerous corona virus is not over yet,” said City Council President Burkhard Jung (SPD) to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The infection situation is currently still worrying and the time for mass vaccinations has not yet come. “There is initially far too little vaccine for this,” said Jung, who is also mayor of Leipzig.

The FDP chairman Christian Lindner sees Germany not sufficiently prepared for vaccination. The FDP would have wished for a clear legal basis for this, because such important questions of life and death should be resolved on a broad basis, Lindner told the German Press Agency in Berlin.

“When it comes to the question of logistics, we should use the established medical area beyond the vaccination centers as soon as possible, so that we can make rapid progress with vaccination,” warned the FDP boss.

The first corona infection in Germany became known on January 27, 2020. Since then, more than 1.6 million infections have been registered. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 29,422 infected people in Germany had died by Saturday. (dpa)