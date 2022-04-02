Sinaloa.- On the morning of Saturday, April 2, a the final drill of the training given to 101 elements who know act as lifeguards in the different lodging centers, spas and swimming pools from the city of Mazatlan.

There were a total of 22 elements who participated in said event, including eight women who they went for a month to train to be certified to work as aquatic lifeguards.

Present at the award ceremony were Eloy Ruíz Gastelum, municipal coordinator of Civil Protection, Gonzalo Magallanes Romero, instructor of said municipal agency, and Gustavo Espinoza Bastidas, current commander of the Aquatic Rescue Squad.

“In terms of the drill, it is knowing how to rescue people, all the boys did their job well, they all go directly to work in the hotel, they are ready,” said Magallanes Romero.

Within the training that these elements received was on conditioning, adaptation to the sea, the support of the Mexican Navy was received with the surface rescue course and subjugation and escape techniques, as well as drags and later from Culiacán the training was received on CPR by immersion and finally on rescues.

For his part, Eloy Ruíz Gastelum commented that as Municipal Civil Protection, this upcoming Holy Week operation is one of the most special as an institution and the most important, since there is massive assistance in spas, swimming pools in hotels, and especially in the areas of beaches and the goal is for a white balance to be recorded.

“Easter represents a massive attendance in resorts, pools in hotels and mainly in beach areas, the main objective of this operation is that no death or death caused by drowning in immersion in a liquid medium be recorded so that all those tourists who visit us on the beautiful beaches of Mazatlan, let them know that emergency services are prepared and above all the lifeguards who were trained with personnel from the Secretary of the Navy.

Finally, each of the 101 elements received their recognition for having completed their training as lifeguards for a month. Said operation will include from the 11th to culminate on the 23rd of April.