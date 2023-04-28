The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai honored 101 drivers during the period from January 2022 to last March 2023, for their honesty and exemplary behavior in dealing with valuable lost items that they found during their work. Their happiness and peace of mind.

The finds that the drivers found during their reports varied between money, jewelry and valuable property, and the financial value of the finds reported by the honest drivers and returned to their owners varied, among the most important: finding a black bag with diamonds valued at about one million dirhams, an amount of 3.6 million dirhams, and another report about A plastic bag containing gold worth 200 thousand dirhams, a report that an expensive handbag and a watch worth 50 thousand dollars were found, in addition to an amount of 183 thousand dirhams, and another report that a black bag containing 200 thousand dirhams was found, and another report that an expensive watch was found, estimated Its value is about 60 thousand dollars and an amount of 221 thousand dirhams.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that reports of finding finds by drivers in general reflect the honesty and integrity of drivers, and their responsibility, and they not only represent themselves, but are considered the mirror and facade of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

And he stated that all the reactions by public transport users in Dubai were expressing their great happiness in recovering their lost items very quickly, offering expressions of praise, thanks and praising the good behavior of the transport drivers, and this indicates their good morals and presents an honorable picture of the nature and destination of their work.