101 Dalmatians: plot, cast, voice actors and streaming of the film

This evening, 31 December 2023, New Year's Eve, the film 101 Dalmatians, a 1961 film directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske and Clyde Geronimi, will be broadcast on Rai 2 from 9.20pm. It is produced by Walt Disney and based on the novel 101 Dalmatians by Dodie Smith. Let's see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

Pongo is a splendid specimen of Dalmatian who lives with his owner and composer Rudy Radcliff in a small bachelor apartment in London. When Pongo, bored by the monotonous days, feels that the time has come to find company for both him and his owner, he convinces him to leave the house after spotting from the window a beautiful woman owner of an equally cute Dalmatian dog heading towards towards the park. Pongo understands that both are right for them and so he takes the opportunity and manages to introduce Rudy and Anita (this is the woman's name).

After the funny encounter, sparks immediately erupt between the two and the same goes for the two dogs, Pongo and Peggy. A few months later, the two owners get married and go to live in a small house where after a short time the loving Dalmatian couple gives birth to fifteen puppies. Life flows peacefully and in harmony until one day, Anita's former classmate, the aristocratic stylist Cruella De Vil, shows up at their house with the intention of buying the whole litter, attracted by the beautiful spotted coat. to be able to make furs.

Anita and Rudy, not being willing to sell the puppies, send Cruella into a rage who decides to take revenge by ordering the two scoundrels Gaspare and Orazio to steal the puppies. When the police searches prove futile, Pongo resorts to the help of his fellow men and thanks to an effective and very fast word-of-mouth service among the dogs of London, the kidnapped puppies are located in an old estate belonging to Cruella's family where they were locked up together with other small Dalmatians, for a total of ninety-nine dogs.

An old dog called The Colonel responds to the appeal from London, upon receiving which Pongo and Peggy immediately leave for Castle De Vil to free all the puppies. Among various vicissitudes, the pack of dogs will do everything to escape from Cruella's clutches and return to the beloved home of Rudy and Anita, who are unaware of the fact that their family could expand a little.

101 Dalmatians: the cast of the film

Directed by Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, Wolfgang Reitherman. Being an animated film, let's see who the Italian voice actors are.

Giuseppe Rinaldi: Pongo

Giorgio Capecchi: Colonel

Renato Turi: Gaspare

Rosetta Calavetta: Cruella De Vil

Ria Saba: Miss Birdwell

Lydia Simoneschi: Nilla

Wanda Tettoni: Queen

Giuliana Maroni: Lucy

Gianfranco Bellini: Rudy (dialogues)

Franco Bolignari: Rudy (singing)

Flaminia Jandolo: Peggy

Oreste Lionello: Sergeant Tibs

Lauro Gazzolo: Scottie

Vinicio Sofia: Horace

Cesare Polacco: Inspector Craven

Maria Pia Di Meo: Anita (dialogues)

Tina Centi: Anita (singing)

Sergio Tedesco: Quiz host

Emilio Cigoli: Shepherd

Gino Baghetti: Tony

Glaucus Honoratus: Danish

Vittorio Cramer: TV announcer

Luigi Pavese: Labrador

Giovanna Scotto: Princess

Sandro Acerbo: Pizzi

Andrea De Leonardis: Rolly

Roberto Chevalier: Lucky

Liliana Sorrentino: Penny

Mario Pisu: Captain

Mario Corte: Mechanic

