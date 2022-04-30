Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The branch of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Umm Al Quwain has set the timing of the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at 6 am, and it will be held in 101 chapels and mosques in various regions of the emirate.

The branch, in cooperation with the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, finished carrying out comprehensive cleaning and sterilization work for Eid chapels, and maintenance of loudspeakers, in preparation for receiving worshipers.

And the branch called for following precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus by committing to wearing a mask throughout the prayer time, applying physical distancing, using personal or single-use carpets, not gathering and avoiding shaking hands before and after prayer in all its forms, with only greetings and congratulations from a distance.

The security authorities have also developed a traffic plan aimed at intensifying patrols in the streets, at the chapels, and on the roads that are denser with vehicles before and after the Eid. Throughout the 24 hours, in order to provide security, safety and reassurance to road users, and reduce the occurrence of fatal accidents.

It called on all road users to adhere to the specified speeds, leave a sufficient distance between vehicles, wear a seat belt, pay attention while driving, and not be distracted by anything other than the road, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.