100. Pole positions! Lewis Hamilton paused in his Silver Arrow after the right of way into the parc fermé and shook his head. A hundred times fastest in qualifying, this number seems even bigger when the success of the second-best in the history of Formula 1 is mentioned: Michael Schumacher managed 68. “I can’t believe it, but I owe it to everyone who works in the plant, who constantly raise the bar so that we can stand in front of us, that’s huge,” said Hamilton on TV broadcaster Sky.

The 100th Pole for the British is not a big surprise. The place makes it so special for the chief driver of Mercedes. In Barcelona on Saturday he left his fiercest rival in the fight for the title, Max Verstappen, behind. Although the Dutchman had traveled to Catalonia as a favorite. Because his Red Bull should be the measure of all things on the “Circuit de Catalunya”. Verstappen was able to blow up the Mercedes phalanx, Valtteri Bottas was third.

He took the wafer-thin defeat (0.031 seconds) against Hamilton on the way to the Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday (3 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky). “To finish second with such a minimal time difference,” said Red Bull’s sporting director Helmut Marko, “but it’s annoying.”

Sebastian Vettel didn’t look happy either. In 13th place he stayed behind his teammate Lance Stroll (11th), even if only 0.1 seconds too slow. Mick Schumacher, on the other hand, beat his teammate Nikita Masepin for the fourth time in the fourth attempt. This time, however, he also left Nicholas Latifi behind. The Canadian in the faster Williams is the new benchmark for the German.

In the hour of truth on Saturday, the last doubts have been dispelled and certainties have been strengthened. Because the course at the gates of Barcelona with its “fast” and slow “corners”, the one kilometer long home straight is considered the ultimate test of the everyday suitability of the bolide. If you are fast there, you can make ends meet on every slope. 19 are still in the season program after the race on Sunday.

For the Formula 1 management, the results of the quick test over one lap are gratifying: Not only the best racing teams have come closer. There were only 0.22 seconds between fifth and twelfth place in the second run. That promises tough all-around battles in midfield between Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, Alfa Tauri. Vettel’s Aston Martin company car is fast enough for a place in the top ten.



In Barcelona, ​​nobody is faster than Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

But the Barcelona trend test supports the impression of the past few weeks. So far, the team has not been able to compensate for the deficit, new underbody or not. Time is running out. Because the rule reform for 2022 will soon force the racing teams to concentrate their efforts on the new building. Vettel hopes that the power density allows jumps. “A tenth less would have been enough (for the third round / d. Ed.), The whole midfield is close together,” said Vettel, little amused.

As expected, the balance of power at the end of the field in Spain has been confirmed. Mick Schumacher is sitting in the slowest car on the field. But the son of the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher makes the best of it at the Haas. As 18th, he fulfilled his latest wish: to be one place ahead of second Williams, with Mercedes protégé George Russel at the wheel, good for 14th place, sharpened the attention of the team bosses in the paddock. A novice drives there who can do more than his car allows him. “It could have been a little more,” said Schumacher, “I might have beaten Kimi (Raikkonen / Alfa / d.Red.), But I’m very happy.”