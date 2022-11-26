We will have to wait until tomorrow to see the great end-of-year challenge at the Valentino Rossi Ranch in Tavullia. After Luca Marini’s success yesterday in the Americana, the weather was not friendly to the eighth edition of the 100Km dei Campioni, forcing the organization to postpone the main race scheduled for today.

Here is the brief press release released by VR46:

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, and the impossibility of guaranteeing the smooth running of the race according to the appropriate safety parameters, the “100Km of Champions” race scheduled for today 26 November has been postponed until tomorrow, Sunday 27 November”.

The program remains unchanged:

12:05 – Warm-up

2.00 pm – Race “The 100Km of Champions”

Approximately 18:00 – award ceremony