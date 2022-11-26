The first day of the 100 Km of Champions has ended. All 40 riders invited to these two days of racing were on the track and were able to test the track, some of them for the first time.

Once the usual photos were taken, the negotiations between the riders for the definition of the couples for Saturday’s race started: you go for friendship, for affinity, for performance, because you like each other or even just because “anyone is fine”. After that, the day saw the development of free practice from 12:30, to then continue with qualifying for both the Americana race and tomorrow’s 100Km.

The atmosphere is that of big events, those attended by all the best, and the list of participants for the 100Km is of the highest level. Among other things, one could not fail to notice the presence of the MotoGP world champion, Pecco Bagnaia, because while waiting to decide whether to use the number 1 on his Ducati next season, he will proudly wear it this weekend at the Ranch in Tavullia.

100 KM of Champions Photo by: Media VR46

The day ended at 17:30 with the Americana race, organized over two heats. Adrenaline and excitement to the max, in a competition that saw a great battle right from the very first heats, and which in the end saw the victory of Luca Marini, who commented as follows:

“I think I’ve won another ham or some other sausage, which is always handy in winter. Seriously, it’s always a great emotion, and it’s nice to be able to confirm every year. Today’s Americana was very difficult because every Saturday at the Ranch the level gets higher and higher.“

And now we look at today’s 100Km, everyone with their eyes rolling to correctly interpret the weather situation. We’ll see.