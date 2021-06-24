D.he health authorities in Germany reported 1008 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:10 a.m.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 1330 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 6.6. The day before it was 7.2, the previous week it was 11.6.

According to the information, 93 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 105 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,724,806 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,614,500. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,616.

The RKI gave the 7-day R-value on Wednesday evening as 0.72, the day before it was 0.68. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 72 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Doctors are pressing for the vaccination campaign to be accelerated

In view of the growing spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, medical associations have called for the vaccination campaign in Germany to be accelerated and for more vaccines for resident doctors. “Give us enough vaccines! We must not let up in the vaccination “, demanded the Federal Chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt. “The more people are protected, the lower the chances for the Delta variant,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND).

The Delta variant will “not be the last mutation that the virus will find in the fight for survival,” said Weigelt. In view of the current incidences, however, he currently sees no reason to be alarmed.

Particularly endangered between 30 and 60 years

The association of pediatricians also called for the vaccination rate to be increased significantly. Federal spokesman and pediatrician Jakob Maske told RND that the age group between 30 and 60 years is particularly at risk. “These people have often received no or only the first vaccination and are therefore at an increased risk.”

Germany has the great advantage that the delta variant only spreads relatively late here. The virus hits a largely vaccinated population, said the pediatrician. Many members of risk groups are already fully protected. In addition, a high vaccination rate also reduces the likelihood of transmission, said Maske.

The chairman of the board of the German Hospital Society, Gerald Gaß, was optimistic about the utilization of the clinics: “We assume that the number of hospitalizations in relation to the number of infected people will be lower than in previous waves because of the higher vaccination rate Pandemic, ”Gass told the RND.

The president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx, also told the RND that he was confident that the vaccinations could prevent serious disease progression and the intensive treatment associated with it. “With complete immunization, even with rising incidences, it is likely that many people will become ill without symptoms or only with minor ones.”