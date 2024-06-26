Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, revealed that more than 100,000 workers in the private sector in the Emirate of Dubai participated and passed an awareness-raising training program organized by the Labor Committee in the Emirate of Dubai. It includes introducing workers to their rights and duties while they are at work in the country, and it also covers a wide range of topics, most notably the laws and regulations of residence and work in the country, health and safety standards, and the customs, traditions and culture of the Emirates, while Bin Surour considered that the labor market in the Emirates is one of the most balanced labor markets. Between the rights of workers and employers, thanks to a series of laws, legislation, procedures and practices carried out by the relevant authorities in the country.

Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, confirmed that the relationship between the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is a relationship of strategic partnership, cooperation and permanent coordination, which contributes to Strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading country in the field of workers’ welfare, and an ideal global destination for living and working, pointing out that cooperation with the Ministry includes many aspects, most notably the implementation of relevant federal laws and legislation, mutual participation in initiatives and events, and interaction with labor complaints, thanks to periodic meetings and joint coordination in The field of settlement, in addition to resolving labor problems – if any – quickly and positively.

Bin Surour said in the latest issue of the “Labour Market” magazine issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation: “The social protection system for workers in the Emirates is a new achievement for the state in terms of enhancing labor care and providing security and job security for the workforce, especially as it comes at a time when The country’s presence as a major economic player on the global stage.”

He added: “The Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai is proceeding according to its target, in order to build a distinguished labor sector in the emirate. Based on the great importance of the workforce in the country in general and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, and its prominent role in the development process witnessed by the country, the committee has launched many distinguished initiatives that have left the best impressions on the workers segment, and it is also working closely with its strategic partners in Dubai to achieve its vision. And fulfilling its requirements by building the best relations between companies and their workforce, and resolving any problems that arise between them in accordance with the laws.”

Bin Surour pointed out that the labor market in the UAE is one of the most dynamic labor markets committed to ensuring the rights of workers and employers in a balanced manner, thanks to a series of laws, legislation, procedures and practices carried out by the relevant authorities in the country, led by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the aim of preserving On the rights and well-being of workers, noting that the UAE is keen to constantly issue and update laws, in line with international principles and standards, in addition to the concerned authorities taking care of workers in the country and providing many channels to enable the worker to obtain his rights, if he is exposed to any injustice during the course of his work. He can perform his work anywhere in the country.

Bin Surour praised the commitment of the vast majority of private sector companies to the standards set by the state to ensure the protection of workers’ rights in all aspects (receipt of salary – housing standards – health and safety for workers – continuous communication between companies and relevant authorities in the state, and other legal obligations).

Bin Surour explained that ensuring awareness among employers about rights and duties is one of the most important measures that the Labor Committee in the Emirate of Dubai focuses on and supervises on a daily basis, due to its full belief that the more awareness among companies and their workers about rights and duties, the less labor disputes will be and the strengthening of labor relations.

He said: “The Labor Committee in the Emirate of Dubai has organized an awareness training program since 2016, in which more than 100,000 workers have participated so far, and it includes introducing workers to their rights and duties while they are at work in the Emirates. The content of the program also covers a wide range of topics, most notably laws and regulations.” Residence and work in the country, health and safety standards, customs, traditions and culture of the Emirates, in addition to how to access channels of legal support and other government assistance.

4 labor initiatives

The Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, stated that the committee is currently implementing – in coordination with its strategic partners – four social initiatives to celebrate with workers, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. These are the Eid Al Fitr initiative, the International Workers’ Day celebration initiative, the Eid Al Adha Mubarak initiative, and finally the New Year’s Eve celebration initiative.

Bin Surour said: “These initiatives constitute a qualitative addition to the record of initiatives launched by the committee previously, in terms of comprehensiveness and importance, as hundreds of thousands of workers participate in them annually, in addition to their contributions to creating the best impressions among the workforce, and bringing joy to their hearts, after their victory.” With hundreds of in-kind and financial gifts, such as cars, phones, travel tickets, discount cards, etc.