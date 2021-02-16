The first 100,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Venezuela over the weekend. It happened in the same week when actors from the Government and the Venezuelan opposition – faced almost irreconcilably in the framework of the country’s political crisis – have reached a preliminary agreement to create a National Table for Access to the Organization’s Covax strategy. Panamericana de la Salud that allows coronavirus vaccines to enter the country. Although two routes of entry of vaccines to the South American country are outlined in the medical and scientific union, there is concern because the strategy that the authorities will use to undertake the complex mass vaccination campaign that is at hand is not known.

Venezuela must vaccinate some 20 million people over 16 years of age in the midst of precarious economic conditions that have reduced internal mobility – including that of humanitarian personnel – due to the shortage of fuel and services, with large territories of the country subject to frequent blackouts that can compromise the preservation of drugs. In addition, the health system has a very small staff for a mass migration phenomenon.

“Venezuela has enormous shortcomings for large-scale distribution, storage and transportation of vaccines. In the interior of the country, there are serious limitations due to the lack of refrigerators or the existing ones are in poor condition, which do not allow the vaccines to be kept under the cold chain, so they have been working in operations or periodic days for several years, a situation aggravated by the frequent failures of the electrical system in the country. Venezuela requires a significant investment for safe and efficient logistics in the distribution and storage of vaccines, training of personnel and management of the biological product, “the National Academy of Medicine warned this week in a statement.

With the first 100,000 doses of Russian vaccines in the country it is not clear how and to whom they will be applied. Days ago, Nicolás Maduro said that all medical and health personnel, the most vulnerable sectors and, later, educators would be vaccinated, who will have to join the classrooms in March with the return to face-to-face classes. But he also added that the militants of the We Are Venezuela Movement, a political party led by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, will have priority. The results of the trials that began in October with Venezuelan volunteers are also unknown.

The route to Russian vaccines, which have been shown to be 92% effective, is also narrowed by high demand and the battle to produce and access them. Argentina, the first country in the region to start vaccinating with Sputnik V, has accessed just 610,000 doses of each component of the product, far from the five million that were expected to receive in January and the 14.7 million estimated for February. Maduro has said that he has agreed with Russia the allocation of 10 million doses for Venezuela that would arrive in April, for 25% of the population, about five million people. The Chavista leader also spoke that he could count on the support of vaccines developed by China.

The other way, access to Covax, requires a political negotiation between Juan Guaidó’s team that continues to manage the nation’s funds frozen abroad and the Maduro government, which on the ground would have to be in charge of the operation. . A trial of this pact occurred last June when they sat at a table to define the strategy to contain the pandemic, the arrival of protective supplies for health personnel and diagnostic methods. In January, the government was accused by the opposition commissioner to the United Nations, Miguel Pizarro, of breaching the agreements due to negligence in the use of 340,000 antigen tests delivered by PAHO in October, which three months later had barely applied a 1%. Even with him impasse Last month, a new meeting was held and the infectologist Julio Castro, who participates as a representative of the medical union and as an advisor to the National Assembly of Guaidó, welcomed the meeting. “If there is any good news in the country, this is one of them. The challenge is immense, but we are capable of doing it ”, he wrote on his social networks. The conditions of this agreement, Pizarro points out, put UNICEF and PAHO in the direction of a vaccination plan, which must be designed by the agencies with the medical societies and the ministry and executed according to humanitarian principles with a real monitoring system. .

The Maduro government has had a debt with the PAHO fund since 2017, which has limited its access to more credit. This is one of the mechanisms of access to vaccines, but not the only one. The endowment that is expected now – those developed by AstraZeneca – is not subject to the payment of this debt, which amounts to 11 million dollars, but to the disbursement of advances for the acquisition of 12 million doses for about 130 million dollars. PAHO has already said that it has between 1.4 and 2.4 million injections available for Venezuela, but it would be necessary to seal the payment commitments and the equitable, effective and inclusive vaccination plan.

The approach of both sectors to try to find a path of coincidences that allow the country to face the uncertainty of the pandemic seemed impossible. No official spokesperson so far has wanted to take over the announcement. It has been carried with great reserve and secrecy by the actors involved. Opposition politicians feared that a leak of the pre-agreement would deactivate the newly created link.

In a recent meeting of Chavismo leaders with the Fedecámaras employers’ association – traditional opponents of local politics – there was talk of the possibility of the business community assuming its part in the vaccination processes for their employees. The possibility of the private sector assuming the importation and distribution of part of them was discussed. Fedecámaras, through its president, Ricardo Cusanno, has been particularly interested in the concretion of an agreement and has offered its contest to import vaccines through Unicef.