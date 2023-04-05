Home page World

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, speaks at a parliamentary session. (Iconic image) © Roberto Monaldo/dpa

In Italy, there could soon be a fine of up to 100,000 euros for linguistic errors or the use of foreign English words. This is what a draft by the Fratelli d’Italia envisages.

Rome – Italy’s post-fascists around Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are once again causing a stir. This time not only in Italy itself, because a new draft law would probably also affect foreigners and international companies that have offices in Italy. But the Italians themselves face penalties.

Wild Italy law is to make foreign words a punishable offense

Because according to the draft, fines of between 5,000 and 100,000 euros may soon be threatened in Italy, for example if foreign words are used in official communications. Especially in focus: English foreign words, which are also becoming more and more common in all areas of life in Italy. However, these Anglicisms would “humiliate and shame” the Italian language, according to the draft CNN is called. The situation is even worse now that Great Britain has not even been part of the EU since Brexit.

A case study aloud La Stampa: Job titles in companies would then have to be named in Italian if they cannot be translated. The term Bachelor of Law is already reaching its limits here. Just like the CEO or Human Resources.

But the law is not just about foreign words.

Meloni law: fine for mispronunciation?

For example, public and private institutions should submit all documents in Italian that “are produced or distributed in the country,” the cites La Republica from the draft. Any public communication from companies or government bodies must also be in Italian. That would also include advertising. Any conference or event in Italy must provide interpreters or translation tools. According to CNN, foreign companies would then also have to publish all internal regulations and employment contracts in Italian. In addition, one would have to ensure that Italian remains the main language even in offices dealing with non-Italian-speaking foreigners.

In addition, at universities and schools, “training courses that are not specifically geared towards learning foreign languages ​​must be offered in Italian”.

Italy plans wild law: penalty for mispronunciation?

According to CNN, if the law were to be passed, not only offices and civil servants but also teachers and journalists would have to comply with the law. In this respect, journalists from the state RAI broadcasters, for example, are no longer allowed to use Anglicisms such as “streaming” or “surfing”. In addition, according to the CNN report, there would also be penalties for incorrect pronunciation. CNN cites the word “bruschetta” as an example. Anyone who says “Bru-schetta” instead of “Bru-sketta” could face a fine.

The opposition is appalled by the draft, which is strongly reminiscent of laws protecting the language under Benito Mussolini and later also under Adolf Hitler in Germany.

“We thought we had already seen many inconclusive and ridiculous proposals from this majority, but the one that comes with a special bill from the Vice-President of the Rampelli Chamber beats them all,” she said Republica a response from the 5 Star Movement.

With much malice, the other parties also draw attention to the fact that the Fratelli d’Italia themselves often and gladly use Anglicisms. Meloni had described himself as an “underdog”. In addition, the Ministry of Industry was renamed to: “Ministry for Business and ‘Made in Italy'”.