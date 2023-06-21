The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation imposed a fine of 100,000 dirhams on a private company, whose fraud was proven to evade achieving Emiratisation goals.

It is decided that the defrauding company will be obligated to achieve the required localization targets according to its real situation before the deception.

And the ministry stated, in a press statement, that its systems were able to monitor the company’s attempt to circumvent the Emiratization targets, after canceling the work permits of its workers, and issuing new work permits for them from another company belonging to the same employer, to reduce the number of its employees from 68 workers to less than 50. factor, so that it is not included in the decisions of Emiratization targets.

She added that her inspection teams visited the fraudulent company, and it was proven that the workers who were transferred to the other company affiliated with the employer are still working in it, which confirms the attempt to circumvent the settlement targets.

The Ministry confirmed that its Violations Committee approved the fraud violation committed by the company, and fined it an amount of 100,000 dirhams, in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision issued regarding violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the UAE Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, which also set a fine of 300,000 dirhams in the event that the company commits it for the first time. The second is the violation of defrauding the Emiratization targets, by reducing the numbers or modifying the classification of its workers, or any other form of fraud.

The fine reaches 500,000 dirhams when the company commits the same violation for a third time or at any of the following times for the third time. The ministry stressed that it will deal firmly with any company proven to be fraudulent, and the necessary measures will be taken against it.

At the same time, she praised the cooperation of the private sector to achieve Emiratisation goals, praising its vital role in the development process of the UAE and in promoting the Emiratisation file.

And the seventh of next July is the deadline for achieving the semi-annual targets for private sector companies that employ 50 employees or more, which stipulate achieving a growth rate of 1% of skilled jobs, while starting from the eighth of next July, the extent of the companies’ commitment to achieving what is required of them will be monitored accordingly. That a fine of 42,000 dirhams be imposed on every citizen who is not appointed.