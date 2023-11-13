Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

In Paris, over 100,000 people demonstrated against anti-Semitism. President Macron stayed away from the demonstration, the right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen took part.

Paris – More than 100,000 people took part in a major rally against anti-Semitism in Paris on Sunday (November 12) amid a significant increase in anti-Semitic incidents. The “Great March” set off in the French capital behind a large banner with the motto “For the Republic, against anti-Semitism”. The right-wing populist also took part Marine Le Penbut not the left-wing populist party La France Insoumise (LFI).

105,000 march against anti-Semitism in Paris

According to the Paris police headquarters Around 105,000 people joined the demonstration in the capitalthroughout France According to the Interior Ministry, around 182,000 people took to the streets against anti-Semitism. Leading the large demonstration in Paris were Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande, and the president of the Jewish umbrella organization Crif, Yonathan Arfi. The two chairmen of the National Assembly and Senate, Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérard Larcher, on whose initiative the “great citizens’ march” was based, also took part in the procession.

Macron condemns anti-Semitism, but does not march

Several former prime ministers, religious representatives and numerous ministers were also represented in the front rows. president Emmanuel Macron did not take part in the Paris rally, but assured in advance that he would be there “in spirit”.

The right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen and her supporters also took part in the demonstration against anti-Semitism in Paris. © IMAGO/Bourguet Philippe

In one from the newspaper on Saturday evening Le Parisien In his published letter to the French, Macron condemned the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled anti-Semitism.” “A France in which our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not France,” Macron wrote. “A France in which French people are afraid because of their religion or origin is not France.” The march against anti-Semitism in Paris should show that France is united “behind its values ​​and its universalism”.

Anti-Semitism demonstration in Paris: right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen and supporters take part

The large rally had already become a political issue in advance. This was ensured by the boycott of the left-wing populist LFI and the call by the right-wing extremist Le Pen for her supporters to take part in the “Great March”. The participation of Le Pen’s party National Rally caused polemics in advance. The left-wing party “La France insoumise” (LFI) stayed away from the demonstration in Paris in protest and organized a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vélodrome d’Hiver on Sunday morning, which was interrupted by Jewish demonstrators.

The largest mass arrest of Jews in France took place in the former cycling hall in July 1942. Since the Hamas attack on Israel On October 7, controversy increased over the political stance of the LFI, which rejects the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization. (erpe/AFP)