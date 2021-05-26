Balearic government figures indicate that 10,257 people have declined the vaccination. This is the current number for people over the age of 50 who have not made an appointment, have not attended or have simply turned down the offer to be vaccinated. The over-80s provide the greatest certainty with regard to refusal, as this age group was being called by the health service. Nevertheless, the government has been able to ascertain that 1,521 people in the 70-79 age group, 2,213 in the 60-69 age group as well as 2,524 over-80 have certainly refused to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, an important milestone in the vaccination campaign was reached – over half a million doses had been administered in the Balearics; 362,023 people had received at least one dose. In June, health service forecasts suggest, up to 100,000 doses will be delivered per week. The director general for public health, Maria Antònia Font, says that less than a month is needed to vaccinate each ten-year age group.

In June, the health ministry will start vaccination of the 40 to 49 age group. At the beginning of the school year, when the Pfizer vaccine is approved, 12 to 15-year olds will be vaccinated.

Dr. Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, is stressing the importance of vaccination, saying that all vaccines have efficacy against variants, This includes the Indian variant. “It is somewhat lower with just the first dose, but with two doses the efficacy is very high. The important thing now is to administer both doses and to continue respecting safety measures.”

The outbreak of the Indian variant in Palma is still being investigated. While the eight cases are known and are being controlled, the primary cases has yet to be detected. There have not been more positives of this variant for some days.

Arranz notes that vaccination is reducing hospitalization and deaths by between 80 and 90 per cent. “It is also being shown that transmission of the virus drops by 50% in vaccinated people, compared to those who are not vaccinated.”

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics on Tuesday was 38.54. Two outbreaks in Ibiza are increasing this indicator, while Sa Pobla remains under observation. There is an incidence of 363 in Sa Pobla. Font says that there is an active outbreak and that “inspections in the workplace” are being conducted.