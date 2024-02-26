The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one 10000 mAh Power Bank with USB-C and MOMAX wireless charging. The discount reported compared to the lowest recent price is 5% plus a 10% via coupon, which you can activate directly under the price on the product page. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €46.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by Momax and shipped by Amazon.
10000 mAh Power Bank with USB-C marked MOMAX
The 10000 mAh Power Bank with USB-C branded MOMAX supports charging at 20 W via USB cable (included in the package) and 15W for wireless charging. It also features a foldable stand to hold your smartphone vertically or horizontally.
The Power Bank weighs 230 grams and measures 102 x 66 x 20 mm. It has magnetic force to attach to the back of the iPhone (no case must be present, unless it is MagSafe). It has a status and energy indicator, via LED lights.
