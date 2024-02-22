A large amount of drug waste was found near the village of Schijndel in North Brabant on Wednesday evening. The police confirmed this on Thursday following reports by the police Brabants Dagblad. This concerns ten containers of one thousand liters each with an as yet unknown chemical substance. The fire brigade told the newspaper that it was an “extremely large quantity”.

At least three of the containers, large vessels intended for liquid transport, had fallen over and were leaking. The leaks have been stopped, but the damage to the environment is still unclear. The fire brigade investigated, dressed in protective suits. The waste could possibly end up in the Zuid-Willemsvaart. Rijkswaterstaat considers the chance of this to be small, but will carry out measurements, a spokesperson said NRC.

The police, the water board, enforcers, Rijkswaterstaat and a remediation company were also present. The barrels have now been cleared away. The police are investigating who dumped the waste. Last Sunday, eight thousand-liter barrels were found in a forest in North Brabant, it was reported Broadcasting Brabant.

