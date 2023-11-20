The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, a major partner of the COP28 process, announced an integrated plan to participate in the conference, which will be held in Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, in coordination with the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change for the UAE and Expo City. Dubai, where the Authority participates in a number of distinguished and diverse initiatives, including providing transportation services in the blue conference areas designated for official delegations, and the green zones designated for companies and individuals, and the Climate Youth Conference (COY18), in addition to providing comprehensive, environmentally friendly means of transportation to facilitate the arrival of delegations to the event site and then Navigate within it.

The Authority has developed technical plans to manage movement using various means of transportation through Dubai Metro stations and bus stations, in addition to taxis distributed at the event site. It has also developed a plan to manage and identify points for services and vehicular traffic on the surrounding road network and traffic intersections at the event site, and alternative plans for dealing with With all possible assumptions to achieve safe and easy transportation in the event of traffic congestion, to ensure the permanent flow of traffic throughout the days of the event.

It also provided a special and exclusive version of “Nol Cards” for delegates participating in the Conference of the Parties to encourage and enable them to use public transportation in Dubai for free throughout the conference period.

Buses and taxis

The internal transportation plan at the event site includes providing 67 environmentally friendly buses, in addition to 10 electric buses that serve visitors to the site, through four stops inside Expo City Dubai.

The Authority also provided new bus lines to transport delegates participating in organizing the event, to facilitate their arrival to their destinations after the end of metro working hours.

Regarding taxis and luxury vehicles in Dubai, which will serve the event, the sector contains more than 10,000 hybrid vehicles and 1,000 electric vehicles in the luxury transportation sector, where the public can request vehicles at the Expo City site via the Hala Taxi platform on the Careem application ( For taxis), as well as for users of luxury transportation vehicles through the applications: Uber – Careem – Yango. Four parking spots have been allocated for these vehicles in Expo City at the Opportunity – Mobility – Sustainability gates, and the metro gate.

The Authority’s technical plan focused on managing and identifying service points and traffic for various means of transportation on the road network surrounding the sites, public parking lots, and traffic intersections at the event site, while developing alternative plans to deal with all possible traffic conditions to provide safe and easy transportation throughout the days of the event.

The Authority has placed more than 100 information boards to enable visitors and participants to determine their destinations and reach the conference site.

Zero emissions

The Authority is participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP28) with a number of initiatives, including the “RTA Strategy – Public Transport with Net Zero Emissions in 2050” initiative, which it will present in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment at the Emirates Pavilion, in the Blue Zone, through a presentation. A visual that highlights the most important aspects of the strategy and encourages the use of sustainable means of transportation.

The Authority allocated a platform in the Green Zone at the conference to raise awareness of the most important vital projects it is implementing, including: the self-driving transportation strategy, future air taxi stations, the first and last mile strategy, the Authority’s sustainable means of transportation, and its strategy for public transportation with net-zero emissions by 2050.

Youth and climate

The Authority also participates in a visual presentation during the activities of the 18th edition of the United Nations Conference on Youth (COY18), where a session was devoted to presenting a visual presentation to young people participating in the conference, to highlight green transportation in public transportation and taxis, and the most important innovative initiatives and plans to reduce emissions from public transportation buses. And taxis in the Emirate of Dubai.

In support of youth efforts in climate action, the Authority provided free pre-loaded Nol cards to young people participating in the conference to encourage and enable them to use public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai for free during the period of the Youth Climate Conference.

Your best way

The authority called on participants and visitors of (COP28) to use public transportation to reach the conference headquarters in Expo City Dubai, under the slogan, “Your best way to a better world,” with the aim of urging them to participate in climate protection and to choose the method of reaching the event headquarters, which will begin using public transportation. While enjoying seeing Dubai’s landmarks and contributing to reducing carbon emissions, their participation in the conference’s goals has already begun before reaching it.

Access path

Visitors to the Conference of the Parties (COP28) can obtain a “Nol” card, download the “S’hail” application, and learn about the best, easiest, and fastest route to reach the conference headquarters by downloading the “S’hail” application, to use the metro and the Authority’s electric buses, as they are the most sustainable means of transportation within the conference. The fleet of environmentally friendly electric vehicles available at taxi operators in the emirate will make the journey easier and more environmentally friendly.

67

