The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority confirmed the need for building and facility owners to obtain a certificate that the buildings and facilities meet the preventive safety requirements from fire, noting that the value of the violation of not having a civil defense license or a certificate of fulfilling the fire safety and prevention requirements is 10 thousand dirhams.

The authority stressed the importance of obtaining a certificate of completion, in order to provide the highest levels of protection for lives in buildings and facilities, and to protect the investments of individuals from the dangers of fire, and to avoid violations resulting from the lack of a valid certificate of completion, and to contribute directly to making the Emirate of Abu Dhabi more secure and safe.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in the country provides a service according to which a certificate is issued proving that building owners meet the preventive safety requirements for buildings, and it is issued on an annual basis.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the issuance of a “fulfillment” certificate requires: a commercial license, a tourist license, a chamber of commerce certificate, a signature approval, a lease contract, a list of workers for contractors, a site plan for the facility, a contract for maintenance of fire equipment for the facility or building. The certificate is issued only for homes, buildings, and classified and unclassified establishments as low, medium, and high risk establishments, warehouses, and workers’ housing.

According to official statistics, a number of fires were recorded in homes and residential buildings in the past years, which caused the death of people, in addition to many material losses, despite the efforts made by the state to reduce fires. Residential house fires also accounted for 66% of the number of building and facility fires in 2019, and the same percentage in 2018.

In September 2020, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision obligating the installation of “fire detectors” in residential homes, and the participation of homes and villas in the civil defense electronic link and monitoring system, with the aim of enhancing safety and civil protection, and preserving lives and property through immediate response to reports of home fires.

The decision gave owners of existing residential homes a period of up to three years from the date of issuance of the decision to amend the conditions of their residential homes, in accordance with its provisions.

The Cabinet’s decision applies to existing or to be built residential homes in the country, and stipulates that the federal or local government agencies concerned with licensing the construction of residential homes in the country install “fire detectors” and subscribe to the electronic system, as a condition for granting a residential home completion certificate.