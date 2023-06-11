The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has registered more than 10,000 civil marriage requests before the Civil Family Matters Court for foreigners, at a rate of 40 civil marriage requests per day, since the entry into force of Law No. 14 of 2021 regarding civil marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of last year.
