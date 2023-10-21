Today, Al-Rimal Hall in Dubai witnessed a large presence of volunteers, both citizens and residents, to participate in the “Compassion – for Gaza” campaign, to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who were affected by the events of the war currently taking place in the Strip.

The Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, stated that the campaign aims to collect 25,000 aid packages for the Palestinians in Gaza.

For his part, Deputy Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, Rad Al Mansouri, said that the campaign is receiving great interaction from the public, noting that the number of volunteers has exceeded a thousand volunteers.