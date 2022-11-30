Dubai (Union)

The “La Liga” academy, with its two branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, achieved a new achievement by reaching 1,000 promising player registrations in 2022, becoming the first “La Liga” academy outside Spain to reach this number, which the academy plans to surpass in 2023, with its endeavor to continue developing football on junior level in the region.

Its high performance programs have led to a steady stream of talent for clubs in the region and internationally, and among the athletes who have trained in Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the past seasons are players who continue their careers at the highest levels of football, and the number reaches more than 20 players who play with Emirati clubs, and others with foreign clubs, and many players won scholarships for everyone between study and high-level competitive sports in American universities. In addition, the Hispania Knights team of the “La Liga” academy achieved official recognition as a club participating in the second division league in the UAE.

And the LaLiga Academy in the UAE is now at the heart of LaLiga news: during the World Cup break, LaLiga clubs take advantage of the opportunity to delve deeper into the Middle East and North Africa region, so they travel to Dubai, where the General Assembly is scheduled to be held here this December.

At this gathering, clubs learn more about the unique features of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and this initiative aims to facilitate the international reach of clubs in these countries and help them reach out to local fans, something that junior football has been a key tool for.

“Year after year, we have noticed how the level of our permanent projects, as well as the level of the players involved in them, continues to improve and take steps forward, and this has a positive impact on the sporting and competitive development in the region, and we are committed to awareness activities,” said Juan Floret, Head of Sports Projects in La Liga for promising players. Early development and international talent development, as La Liga and its youth club academies are at the forefront of grassroots football in the world, the accumulated experience of more than 550 projects in more than 40 countries, and the level of our coaches helps to promote areas where there is a lot of football talent and a growing love for football foot, as in the Emirates.