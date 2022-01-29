And the newspaper “Yediot Aharonot” reported that the officer, Rom Abergel, pleaded guilty to 45 charges against him, including committing indecent acts and attempts at sexual harassment.

The Israeli military prosecutor initially charged 81 charges, but the number was reduced with the officer pleading guilty.

The website added that about 30 female soldiers were identified as victims of the officer’s actions.

In court, the officer apologized to his victims and said that he did not seek to publish the photos to others, knowing that the investigators found more than 1,000 photos and videos on his private devices.

In addition to the prison, the Israeli military command ordered the removal of the current rank of lieutenant and lowering him to a lower rank.

The news site said that the military prosecutor initially demanded a 3-year prison sentence, but the sentence was later reduced.

The Military Prosecution believes that deterrence is required in such cases, after repeated crimes that “tarnished” the image of the army last year.