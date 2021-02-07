A large number of members of the public responded to the Dubai Police’s call to report violators of the precautionary measures, and received more than a thousand communications from the public against people who did not adhere to the preventive measures during the past week only.

Dubai Police called on community members to shoulder their responsibilities and contribute to the implementation of precautionary measures and to report any violations via the number 901 or through the “Eye of the Police” service for users of the smart application.

50 thousand dirhams for violating the precautionary measures at a party on a yacht in Dubai





