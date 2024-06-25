Shaaban Bilal (Gaza)

Hospitals and health centers in the Gaza Strip suffer from a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies necessary to continue providing life-saving services to patients and injured, in light of the continuing war, the closure of crossings, and the deterioration of humanitarian conditions over the past months.

According to Palestinian sources, medicines for reception, emergency, anesthesia, intensive care, and operations are almost running out, and oncology, dialysis, and children patients were unable to receive treatment after their medications were cut off, threatening the lives of about 1,000 patients. UN organizations have warned of deteriorating health conditions, stressing that it heralds a humanitarian catastrophe.

Yesterday, the health authorities in Gaza appealed to international and international institutions and concerned authorities to quickly intervene to fill the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies necessary to save the lives of patients and injured people.

UN officials and experts considered that there are hundreds of thousands of displaced people facing health risks as a result of the spread of diseases, epidemics, and high temperatures, with continued casualties as a result of the war, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire and the opening of crossings for humanitarian aid to enter to save lives.

Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman Raed al-Nims described the health situation as “extremely bad” as more than 30 hospitals and 54 primary care centers are out of service in Gaza, adding that there is a severe shortage of medical supplies, anesthesia and surgical tools, and oxygen, with a large crowding of patients and displaced people.

Al-Nims explained to Al-Ittihad that this hinders the provision of medical services, and deprives hundreds of thousands of people with chronic diseases, as well as the injured, of obtaining appropriate medical service, stressing that this prompted the Red Crescent to establish field medical and emergency points to provide services in the central, southern and northern regions. .

For his part, Red Cross spokesman in Gaza, Hisham Muhanna, stated that medical teams are no longer able to provide medical and relief services because they lack many supplies that support medical work and save lives.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that medical teams did not succeed in reaching several areas in Gaza, especially the north, in light of the collapse of health conditions, stressing that health care systems are struggling to save lives.

For his part, Palestinian political analyst, Jihad Harb, explained that the health sector in Gaza faces fundamental and basic problems related to infrastructure and medical staff, which have been exhausted as a result of the war over the course of 9 months.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the only hope in the health sector is the field hospitals implemented by some countries, such as the Emirati field hospital.

In this context, Dr. Tayseer Abu Juma, professor of political science at the University of Palestine, told Al-Ittihad: The withdrawal of all health facilities, including hospitals and health centers, from service has led to a doubling of human and health suffering, pointing to the doubling of the suffering of patients, such as those with chronic diseases, cancer, and dialysis. And those who do not receive health services.