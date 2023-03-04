Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship 2023, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council over two days, sponsored by Daman, concluded its activities with great success, as the global event, on its second day devoted to age group races, recorded a wide attendance from various groups and segments of society.

The Yas Marina Circuit received triathlon enthusiasts and all levels of fitness, who flocked to the Formula-1 racing circuit to test their abilities on the triathlon tracks that hosted the elite class races.

The age group races witnessed the attendance of more than 1,000 participants from 74 nationalities over the weekend, while the event village witnessed the presence of large numbers of guests, including friends and family members of the participants, who came to encourage the contestants and enjoy the festive atmosphere in the village.

The age group races in the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship opened the door to participation for all segments of society of different ages and abilities, from beginners who participate in this type of race for the first time, to the contestants who are experts in it. World, which takes place in Spain in June.

In this context, Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Director of International Events Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The large attendance of the age group races that are held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship confirms the great popularity of the sport of triathlon. The event has established its leading position as a destination for the elite. Triathlon athletes from all over the world, and it has become a favorite event for sports enthusiasts of different abilities and age groups.

Al-Rumaithi continued: “We were pleased to see the participants from all segments of society, of different ages and nationalities, including participants of determination, as they embarked on this unique physical challenge with a smile on their faces. This highlights the importance of sport and its positive role in society.

He concluded: «Our message in the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is embodied in encouraging all segments of society to practice sports and follow a healthy lifestyle, and major sporting events such as the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship reinforce this message. We hope that this year’s event will spark the interest of more adults and children in this sport and encourage them to try it and participate in future triathlon events.”

Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, CEO of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, said: “We are proud of our sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon Championship finals and attracting world-class sports to Abu Dhabi, which contributes to consolidating the emirate’s reputation and strengthening its position as a leading center of sports excellence in the region.”

He added, “We were pleased with the exceptional levels of participation, as the triathlon championship is one of Daman’s many initiatives to motivate community members to adopt a more active lifestyle, which contributes to improving their levels of health, physical fitness and quality of life, wishing all participants success in taking on this challenge.”

It is worth noting that the prestigious global event hosted by Abu Dhabi celebrates its eighth year, which confirms the wide presence of age group races on the great popularity that this sport has become in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.