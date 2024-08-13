The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that the National Program for Human Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation (Hayat) has completed 1,000 post-mortem organ donations since its launch in 2017.

This achievement, which coincides with World Organ Donation Day on August 13, is part of the country’s efforts to be a role model at the regional and global levels. This was achieved thanks to the government’s continuous efforts to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act, and the UAE’s capabilities and potential, in terms of medical personnel, health facilities, technological infrastructure, and international partnerships with the most prestigious global institutions. The National Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Program is in line with the highest international standards, as part of a strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the health sector at the international level.

The National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the country revealed that about 211 donors of different nationalities contributed to providing 735 human organs to save the lives of patients since the start of the implementation of the National Organ Donation and Transplantation Program in the country in 2017, while the committee’s statistics showed that the year 2023 witnessed a major boom in organ donation rates, as donors provided 275 organs to save patients, and the kidneys topped the list of most donated human organs with 142 organs, while the liver came in second place with 78 organs, the lungs in third place with 27 organs, the heart in fourth place with 24 organs, and the pancreas in fifth place with four organs.

The Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the country, Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, told “Emarat Al Youm” that the UAE law has made great strides in supporting and developing the system of organ donation and transplantation in the country, compared to other countries around the world. He pointed out that the General Assembly of the World Health Organization adopted several recommendations and directives in May of this year, for member states to follow in developing their organ donation and transplantation policies and laws. However, the UAE was a global pioneer in implementing these requirements, and has made great strides in this regard.

Al Obaidli stated that the culture of organ donation and transplantation in the country is growing rapidly and is receiving great societal acceptance and popularity, noting that with the beginning of the implementation of the National Organ Donation and Transplantation Program in the country in 2017, the number of donors was only three people, who donated 11 organs, and the number gradually grew until it reached 87 donors in 2023, who contributed to saving the lives of 275 people.

He stressed that the UAE calls for close rapprochement and strong ties with all leading medical countries, and opening the door to cooperation with them in the field of organ exchange, pointing to the cooperation of the National Organ Donation and Transplantation Program in the country regionally, as the UAE contributed to saving the lives of 101 patients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the years 2022-2023, while the UAE obtained 52 organs from the State of Kuwait during the same period, and several organs were transplanted for patients with organ failure from Kuwait in the UAE, while there are a number of other patients on the waiting list for organ transplantation in the country, which strengthens the UAE’s relationship regionally and globally in the process of organ exchange.

On the occasion of the World Day for Organ Donation and Transplantation, Al Obaidli said that the UAE has achieved significant accomplishments in regulating the transfer, preservation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, as part of its efforts to find sustainable solutions for a large number of patients. Hence, the importance of establishing the National Centre for Regulating the Transfer and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues within the structure of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, with the aim of supporting the health system in the country, as the centre, which is integrated with the National Programme for Organ Transplantation (Hayat), has contributed to enhancing medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation in accordance with international quality standards and ethics of medical practice.

He stressed that organ donation is a great humanitarian gesture and a shining symbol of human brotherhood. It has become a tangible reality in the UAE since the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, issued the decree on the regulation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, and the issuance of the Cabinet decision on the executive regulations of the decree.

For her part, Dr. Maria Gomez, an organ transplant expert and director of the National Center for Regulating the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, stated that the UAE seeks, in cooperation with health institutions, doctors and non-governmental organizations, to develop appropriate plans to increase the number of organ donations from deceased persons, and to share information, expertise and technologies locally and globally, and to set standards for transparency and accountability to support the donation of human organs and tissues, in addition to developing a mechanism for registering the desire to donate after death in a simple and rapid manner.

