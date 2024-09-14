The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has unveiled a new step to enhance access to early childhood education services in the emirate, by providing 1,000 additional pre-kindergarten seats across 12 private schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The department has cooperated with several investors and stakeholders to support private schools that have received a rating of “Good” and above, according to the latest “Irtiqaa” program ratings, in opening dedicated sections for the pre-kindergarten stage within their educational facilities. It has also set clear guidelines and standards, which have resulted in increasing the level of enrollment, facilitating the transition of children aged 3-4 years to the kindergarten stage, and improving their performance in subsequent grades, which ensures their success and academic development in the long term.

“We aim to enable parents to support the launch of their children’s journey and prepare them for success in school and various aspects of life,” said Mariam Al Halami, Acting Executive Director of the Early Childhood Education Sector at the Department, noting that the early education stage is an important opportunity to establish the principles of confidence and success, and a solid foundation for lifelong learning.

The department has set a set of criteria for schools looking to add a dedicated pre-kindergarten section, including:

Less than 90% of planned spaces available.

Preparing academic plans tailored to this age group.

Define separate entrances and exits.

The necessary requirements are available to accommodate 25 male and female students, at a rate of 2.16 square meters per child.

Allocate one teacher and one assistant for every 25 students.

Appointing a special director for the pre-kindergarten stage.

Determine fees in line with the current kindergarten fees within the school, including transportation, school uniform, books, educational resources, etc.

Updated license from the Department of Economic Development, including “nursery” as an additional activity.

• Schools that have received a good rating and above can apply to open pre-kindergarten facilities for students aged 3-4 years.