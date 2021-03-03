I.In Germany, 9019 new corona infections were reported within one day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced this Wednesday morning, citing information from the health authorities. That is 1012 cases more than on Wednesday a week ago.

The so-called seven-day incidence decreased to 64.0. On Tuesday this value was 65.4. The total number of corona infections recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic has grown to 2,460,030.

418 new deaths

According to the RKI, 418 deaths in connection with a coronavirus infection were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany increased to 70,881.

The RKI put the number of people recovered from a corona infection at around 2.274 million.

The seven-day incidence has hovered around the 60 mark since February. The value is the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within this period.

The incidence is an essential measure for the imposition or relaxation of corona restrictions. The goal of the federal and state governments is currently to push the value below 35. This Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders want to advise on how to proceed in the corona pandemic.