Since its inception in 1927, the 1000 Miglia has been synonymous with innovation and a vocation for progress, bringing avant-garde cars onto Italian roads that have made audiences from all over the world dream. Today, with the same spirit, 1000 Miglia dedicates the Experience format to the most spectacular modern Supercars and hypercars which, along a specially designed race course, will be able to participate in the most beautiful race in the world and share the four days of racing with the cars that have made the history of the Red Arrow.

An experience reserved for selected owners of 30 exclusive cars, unique works of design and technology, who will face the over 70 timed trials distributed along the classic Brescia-Rome-Brescia track in a pure regularity race. 1000 Miglia style. As evidence of the absolute value of the cars admitted to the event, the exclusive Supercar Owners Circle will be the protagonist of the 1000 Miglia Experience 2022.