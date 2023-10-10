The Israeli army confirmed the killing of 38 additional soldiers during the past hours in confrontations with Hamas, while confirming the death of… Deputy Commander of the 300th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Alim Saad, during a previous raid on an Israeli observation point near the Lebanese border, for which Palestinian militants from the Jihad movement in Lebanon claimed responsibility.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza say they are holding more than 130 recruits and civilians who were kidnapped from inside Israel..

In response to the Israeli bombing, the spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, Abu Ubaida, said in an audio recording released Monday night that the movement will kill an Israeli civilian prisoner any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”“.

He said, “We declare that every targeting of our people who are homeless in their homes without prior warning will be met with the execution of one of our enemy’s civilian hostages, and we will broadcast this with audio and video. The ball is in Israel’s court from now, and we hold it responsible before the world.”“

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.”“.

The Israeli Defense Minister ordered the imposition of a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip following the unprecedented incursion by Hamas fighters into Israel..

Israel officially declared war on Sunday and gave the green light to take massive military measures to respond to Hamas over its surprise attack on Saturday, which killed more than 1,100 people and wounded thousands on both sides..

The Defense Minister’s announcement on Monday came as the Israeli army combed the south of the country in search of Hamas fighters and guarded gaps in the border fence with tanks while bombing Gaza from the air..

A spokesman said that the Israeli army regained control of the border communities that were controlled by Hamas fighters during the attack. But Palestinian militants continued to fire a barrage of rockets, triggering sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.