About 1,000 heavy vehicle drivers benefited from inspection and awareness campaigns organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, with the aim of enhancing and raising the level of importance of possessing the required professional permits issued by the Authority to practice this profession, based on Resolution No. (57) of 2017 issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. The Authority organized the campaign through the Licensing Activities Oversight Department at the Licensing Agency, in coordination with the Traffic Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency and the Drivers Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency at the Authority, and in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command.

1,000 heavy vehicle drivers benefited from the campaign, compared to 500 drivers last year 2022, i.e. an increase of 100%. The campaign also recorded a demand for applying for the service of issuing (a professional permit for a new heavy vehicle driver), or (renewing the permit for a heavy vehicle driver), as it reached The number of applications for a new permit and renewal of an expired permit is more than 10,000 in 2023, compared to the previous period.

The same year as 2022, in which applications for applying for a new permit and renewing an expired permit reached 4,135, i.e. an increase of 60%, as these campaigns were concentrated in vital areas of the Emirate of Dubai, including the streets of Ras Al Khor, Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, Dubai – Al Ain. , Al Maktoum and Al Khail.