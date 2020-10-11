1,044 employees at the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda, near Colombo, in Sri Lanka, have given positive for coronavirus, assuming the largest outbreak of pandemic disease in the country to date. This company was in charge of the production of surgical masks for the United States until August.

Factory managers have reported that the majority of positives are asymptomatic and the authorities have explained that they are hospitalized, while their Families and other employees will be quarantined to prevent the spread of infection.

Sudath Samaraweera, the country’s chief epidemiologist, warned in the media: “We are trying to trace how the virus entered, but we may or may not be successful.” He said.

Infections increase in the area

Due to this outbreak, infections on the island have increased to approximately 4,500 Y Both the region where the factory is located and the nearby communities have been indefinitely confined until the situation improves.

Restrictions

As measures to stop the second wave, schools have closed just five days before school holidays, all social gatherings have been banned, the National cricket tournament has been canceled and the The country’s army has postponed the celebrations of its 71st anniversary scheduled for this weekend.

“Under the new guidelines, bars, restaurants, spas, casinos and nightclubs will remain closed until October 31,” told the EFE Agency the head of the Colombo Excise Office, Chanaka Nanayakkara.

More than 200 masks for the United States

Brandix is ​​one of the largest clothing export factories in Sri Lanka and in the month of August delivered more than 200 million surgical masks to a US customer, whose identity has not been disclosed. Since the completion of this order, the employees were manufacturing sportswear.

Until a few weeks ago, the government indicated that no outbreak had been detected in the country. The first case of COVID-19 in the country was registered on January 27 and originated from the visit of a Chinese tourist.